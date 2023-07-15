Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $472.65 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

