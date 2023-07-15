Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

