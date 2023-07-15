Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,611,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,939,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,477 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,925,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,047 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Company Profile

Shares of STLA stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.