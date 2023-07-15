Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

