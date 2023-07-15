Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,313,690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,528,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $209.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.79. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

