Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,313,690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,528,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA OEF opened at $209.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.79. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $211.15.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.