Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in BCE by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 116,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BCE by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in BCE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 192,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.09%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

