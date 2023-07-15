Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 109.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,034 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,897 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,864,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $93.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

