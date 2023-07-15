Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

