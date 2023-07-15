Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.71.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $410.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.58 and a 200-day moving average of $358.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

