Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

HAL opened at $36.89 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

