Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,427 shares of company stock worth $6,758,707. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $102.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

