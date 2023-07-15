Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $259.34 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $270.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.88 and its 200 day moving average is $222.25. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.