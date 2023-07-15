Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Futu by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Futu by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

FUTU opened at $46.97 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

