Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $518.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $529.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.50 and a 200-day moving average of $441.89.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

