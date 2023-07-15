Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

