Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $134,162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,443 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,846,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,903,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,965 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

KeyCorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

