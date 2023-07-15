Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.37 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

