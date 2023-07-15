Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 479,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,016,000 after buying an additional 174,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $228.79 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

