Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $113.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.0138 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

