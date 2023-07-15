Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CRH by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $57.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.