Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,018,000 after acquiring an additional 227,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 58.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 32.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $130.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.94. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.