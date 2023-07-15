Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 505.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 595,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,959,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 293,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 576,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 237,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

