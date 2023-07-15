Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $309.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

