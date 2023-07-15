Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,975 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 114.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TER opened at $113.09 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

