Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,538 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,601,000 after acquiring an additional 464,072 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

