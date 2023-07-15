Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,247 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

