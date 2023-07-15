Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $496.36 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $498.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.65.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

