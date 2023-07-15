Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $35.28 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $355.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

