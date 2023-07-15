Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celanese Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.