Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.