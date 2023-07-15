Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $30.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

