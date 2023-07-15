Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,141,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 980.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $178.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $159.69. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,671 shares of company stock worth $55,156,145 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

