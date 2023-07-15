Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,060,000 after acquiring an additional 75,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.88) to GBX 3,040 ($39.11) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.26) to GBX 2,700 ($34.74) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

RELX stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.07.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

