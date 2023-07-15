Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,412,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $73,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,580,000 after buying an additional 416,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

