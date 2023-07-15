Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

