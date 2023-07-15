Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

