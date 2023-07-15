Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 437,348 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 223,057 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,557,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,132,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 5.7 %

TNK stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

About Teekay Tankers

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.