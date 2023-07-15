Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,654,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

