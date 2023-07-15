Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Expands By 2,500.0%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Deswell Industries Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DSWL opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $3.40.
Deswell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deswell Industries
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
Featured Stories
