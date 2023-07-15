Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Drops By 99.8%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Freeman Gold stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

