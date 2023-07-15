Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Declines By 99.9%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Lonking Price Performance

LONKF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Lonking has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.20.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

