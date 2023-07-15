Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Declines By 99.9%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Lonking Price Performance
LONKF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Lonking has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.20.
Lonking Company Profile
