Short Interest in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Drops By 99.4%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKRKF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of BKRKF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.39.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States of America, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company offers savings, time deposit, and current accounts; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loan, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantee; and micro, consumer, small and medium, program, and other loans.

