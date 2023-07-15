Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Grows By 15,100.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 15,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TomTom Price Performance

Shares of TomTom stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. TomTom has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $4.52.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

