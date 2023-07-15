Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Grows By 15,100.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 15,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
TomTom Price Performance
Shares of TomTom stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. TomTom has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $4.52.
About TomTom
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TomTom
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.