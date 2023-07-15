Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $209,464,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

