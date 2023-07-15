SOL Capital Management CO Sells 10,444 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

