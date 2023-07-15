SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.82

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 32936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

