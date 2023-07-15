Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $25.71 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.40.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

