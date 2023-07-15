Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NYSE SF opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

