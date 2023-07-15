Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

