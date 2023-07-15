Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

